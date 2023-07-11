New details leaked for Sony’s Project Q handheld games console

Sony has made waves in the gaming world by unveiling its much-anticipated Project Q, a novel handheld console unlike anything we’ve seen before. Differing from traditional gaming devices such as the PS Vita, PSP, or even the Nintendo Switch, Project Q ventures into uncharted territory with its game streaming capabilities. Aimed squarely at PS5 owners, this handheld console presents a unique proposition, but who exactly is Sony targeting with this device?

Check out the video below kindly created by the ETA Prime YouTube channel providing a little more insight into what we can expect from this new Sony handheld games console.

Handheld games console

Project Q is not a conventional handheld gaming device. It sports an 8-inch 1080p display but goes beyond the typical concept of handheld gaming. Instead of featuring a built-in library of games, it’s primarily designed to stream games directly from a PS5 console.

This divergence from traditional handheld gaming brings up a host of questions. Who is Project Q’s target audience? How will it function in a practical sense? What features will it offer to the players?

Sony Project Q

Given that Project Q streams games from the PlayStation 5, its key demographic appears to be existing PS5 owners. The idea is to provide a handheld gaming solution to those who want the freedom to play their PS5 games anywhere around the house, not just in front of their television screen.

As many of you might be wondering, does Project Q support PS Plus Cloud Gaming? The answer isn’t confirmed yet, but it seems logical that Sony would want to offer this compatibility. After all, it would further expand the gaming possibilities and make the handheld device an even more attractive proposition to PS5 owners.

Another question that arises is whether Project Q will run on Android. Currently, this detail remains a mystery. If Sony decides to go with an Android platform, it could open up an entirely new world of apps and services to complement the gaming experience.

Microsoft leaks information

Microsoft’s legal team inadvertently leaked information about Project Q’s price. With a supposed price tag under $299, Sony is poised to offer a reasonably priced addition to its gaming ecosystem, which will undoubtedly stir the interest of PlayStation enthusiasts worldwide.

In conclusion, Sony’s Project Q presents an intriguing new way to play your favorite PS5 games. As it moves away from the conventional understanding of a handheld console, it caters to gamers’ desires for flexibility and portability, while also fitting within an appealing price range. However, many questions about its specifics remain unanswered. As more information becomes available, the true value of Project Q to gamers will become clearer. Whether or not it’s a must-have will largely depend on these unknowns.

In the meantime, all eyes are on Sony as we await further details about Project Q – a handheld console that holds the promise of reshaping the portable gaming landscape. As always as soon more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source: ETA Prime



