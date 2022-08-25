Sony PlayStation 5 price increased

Sony has announced that it is increasing the price of its PlayStation 5 in a number of countries, including Europe the UK China, Japan, and more.

The price has been increased by £30 in the UK and by €50 in Europe, you can see a full list of the increases in each country below.

The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing. We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States.

The new RRPs below are effective immediately unless otherwise noted.*

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99 PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99



UK PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99 PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99



Japan (effective Sept. 15, 2022) PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥60,478 yen (including tax) PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (including tax)



China PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan



Australia PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $799.95 PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95



Mexico PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MXN $14,999 PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499



Canada PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – CAD $649.99 PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99



You can find out more details about the increased pricing on the Sony PlayStation 5 console over at Sony at the link below.

Source Sony

