PlayStation sale Games Under $20 now on

PlayStation gamers looking to save their hard earned cash might be interested to know that a new PlayStation sale is underway in the form of the Games Under $20 promotion. Started earlier this week the latest PS sale will continue until August 30, 2022 and provides discounts on a wealth of games including titles such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition, The Crew 2 Gold Edition, Diablo III: Eternal Collection and many more. A selection the games available are listed below

PlayStation Sale

”Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an action-adventure video game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. It was released for Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in November 2019. The game is played from a third-person perspective. It adopts the “Metroidvania” style of exploration and progression. Players control former Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis and have access to a lightsaber as well the Force, which are used in both combat and puzzle scenarios.”

To check out the full list of PlayStation sale games jump over to the official PlayStation Store by following the link below. Games Under promotion runs from Wednesday August 17 at 00.00am [local time] until Tuesday August 30 at 11.59pm [local time]

Source : PS Store

