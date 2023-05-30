PlayStation Project Q streaming handheld games console

This week Sony has introduced its new PlayStation Project Q a handheld gaming console that will allow gamers to stream PlayStation games from their PS5 console directly to the Project Q which it is currently codenamed. Very little is known about the new handheld games console but Sony revealed a few details this week in the video below. As soon as more details and specifications are made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

The new PlayStation Project Q handheld console is expected to be equipped with an 8 inch LCD HD screen and “all of the buttons and features of a DualSense controller” and will stream games from a PlayStation 5 through a Wi-Fi connection using Remote Play.

Don’t forget you can already do this using a phone or tablet together with a third-party controller. So it will be interesting to see what new innovations Sony brings to the table. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Sony, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

PlayStation Project Q handheld games console

“Take a sneak peak at new accessories revealed at today’s Showcase — the Project Q device for playing games installed on your PS5 and streamed over WiFi, plus our first official wireless earbuds offering lossless audio on PS5 and PC. More details to come in the months ahead.”

Source : Sony



