Scorn launching on PlayStation 5 in 2023

Jovan Vuckovic Technical Artist at Ebb Software has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the launch of Scorn on the PlayStation 5 later this year. “Explore a new dimension of the nightmarish labyrinth with the exclusive features brought by the DualSense wireless controller.”

“Many of you here may be new to Scorn, so for those less familiar with the game, you are about to experience a horrific adventure like no other. Trapped and stranded in a strange biomechanical world, you must make your way through a civilization in decay, now inhabited with twisted and grotesque creatures.

While you will be able to wield various weapons in the game, Scorn is not a shooter, and each encounter can quickly turn deadly. Ammo and life are scarce, and your wits will often advise you to avoid direct confrontation. Instead, to progress through this mesmerizing labyrinth, you will have to revive and activate abandoned contraptions, part machine, part flesh, all horror.”

Scorn PS5 release date

“We like to compare it to the experience of a nightmare. Most often, nightmares are described as strong subjective experiences that can be intensely distressing and frightening, eliciting emotional responses in dreamers, and causing feelings of fear, anxiety, and terror. Scorn tries to offer these emotions to its players in a very subtle manner through a somber atmosphere and its gloomy corridors.”

“Just as you thought the dust had settled, an eerie presence stirs once more from the depths of darkness. Brace yourself to delve into the chilling and macabre universe of Scorn on PS5 this Fall, also available at retail with a physical Deluxe Edition.”

For more information on the release of Scorn on the PlayStation 5 jump over to the official Sony PlayStation Blog for more details and more information on what you can expect from the horror game.

