Aliens Dark Descent game touches down on PC, PS and Xbox

Aliens fans will be pleased to know that the wait is over and the new Aliens Dark Descent game has landed on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

“You are the commander. They are your weapon. In Aliens: Dark Descent, players command a squad of hardened Colonial Marines as they attempt to stop a terrifying new threat on Planet Lethe. Led as one unit with intuitive controls on keyboard & mouse as well as on controller, the squad takes on real-time combat against iconic Xenomorphs, rogue operatives from the insatiable Weyland-Yutani, and a host of horrifying creatures new to the Alien universe.”

Aliens Dark Descent launch trailer

“Using a range of tactical abilities, players will unravel an authentic Alien narrative full of sinister secrets, diving in and exploring the horrors and wonders of a cinematic, narrative campaign.”

Aliens: Dark Descent Review

“Players can find refuge in their base—the stranded Otago spacecraft. There, they can customize their squad with a selection of different Marine classes. They can level up and specialize each soldier with unique abilities and an arsenal of weapons, armor, and perks. They can also treat wounds and trauma, as well as research new tech to improve their squad even further.”

IGN review

“If not for the technical issues, this would be easily one of the best Aliens games ever. And it still probably is. Borrowing from some of the greatest squad-based tactics games and adding its own twists, I don’t think I’ve played anything that really gets what was so cool about Aliens, the film, since Monolith’s Aliens Versus Predator 2 way back in 2001.

And many have tried! It’s the sort of game that makes me wish I could look the other way and praise it even higher, but on balance, I just can’t. With a few weeks in the med bay for a bit of extra technical polish, it could shine up nicely into something amazing. As-is, it’s still an intriguing, inspired, imaginative survival RTS that I can enthusiastically recommend, but only with some caveats.”

Source : Focus Entertainment : Steam



