New Aliens Dark Descent story trailer released

Today, Focus Entertainment and Tindalos Interactive, working in partnership with 20th Century Games, have released a new story trailer for the upcoming new Aliens Dark Descent game currently under development . This real-time, tactical, squad-based game steeped in suspense is set in the well-recognized Alien universe. If you’re eager to experience this new offering, mark your calendar for June 20, as the game will be landing on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

For those of you looking forward to this latest original Alien tale, you’ll be pleased to know that pre-orders have been opened on all platforms. As a token of appreciation for your early interest, the Lethe Recon Pack will be granted as a reward. So, don’t hesitate, and take a step towards embracing the eerie atmosphere and chilling action that Aliens: Dark Descent has to offer. Check out the story trailer below to learn more about what you can expect.

Real-time combat

Aliens: Dark Descent invites players to engage in real-time combat against both the iconic Xenomorphs and a fresh set of adversaries. The game allows you to employ a variety of tactical skills, recruit, level up, and direct a squad of Colonial Marines using instinctive controls for both keyboard & mouse and controllers. Remember, in this immersive game, decisions matter. To thrive in expansive, persistent, and reactive levels, you need to strategize meticulously as death in the game is permanent.

Cinematic campaign

Delving deeper into the gameplay, you will find that it takes place amidst the thrilling unfolding of events that reveal the horrors and wonders of an authentic Alien narrative. This is all presented through a cinematic campaign full of sinister secrets, aiming to keep players on their toes.

Aliens Dark Descent story trailer

Memorable characters and iconic creatures

Your journey begins with the crashing of the Otago spacecraft on Planet Lethe due to a Xenomorph breakout that led to the activation of the Cerberus Protocol—a planetary lockdown prohibiting any vessel from entering or leaving the planet. This sets the stage for Aliens: Dark Descent’s original campaign where you face off against renowned Xenomorph entities—from Facehuggers to Praetorians, Alien Queens, and more—as well as rogue human commandos and a novel menace.

You’ll come across an array of characters driving the storyline, including Maeko Hayes, the Deputy Administrator at Lethe’s Pioneer Station; Jonas Harper, a Sergeant for the US Colonial Marines; and Barbara Pryce, the Colony Director for Weyland-Yutani. Their actions and choices guide the progression of the plot, adding layers of intrigue and suspense.

Aliens Dark Descent preorders now open

Prepare yourself to uncover the origin of an ominous and peculiar menace in Aliens: Dark Descent, scheduled for release on June 20. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC. Pre-orders can be made digitally or in retail outlets across all platforms. To delve into more details, visit the official Focus Entertainment website.

So, if you are a fan of strategic, action-packed games set in iconic universes, and you are ready to embrace an original Alien tale filled with suspense and horror, keep an eye out for Aliens: Dark Descent.

