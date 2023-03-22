Aliens Dark Descent gameplay revealed

Fans of the aliens franchise are sure to enjoy this new trailer released for the upcoming Aliens Dark Descent game created to offer real-time squad based tactical action game currently under development by Tindalos Interactive and preparing to be published by Focus Entertainment. Aliens Dark Descent will be available to play on PlayStation, Xbox and PC and is expected to launch sometime during June 2023.

The single player real-time strategy game has been designed in collaboration with Disney’s 20th Century Games and is set 20 years after the events of the Alien 3 movie. A team of colonial marines must stop a Xenomorph outbreak while gathering resources to repair their Otago spacecraft in the moon base of Lethe.

“Infiltrate large open levels and annihilate enemies with your squad, dispatching orders strategically and intuitively at the touch of a button. Tread carefully, as your foes will adapt their tactics to your actions while hunting you down because death is permanent. Forge unique paths for survival, uncovering shortcuts, creating safe zones, and setting up motion trackers in a persistent world where your actions impact levels forever.”

Aliens Dark Descent gameplay trailer

“Here’s your first look at Aliens: Dark Descent! Check out the first Aliens: Dark Descent gameplay trailer, announcing that the real-time tactical action game will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC on June 20, 2023. Get a look at the upcoming strategy game, which will feature an original story set in the Alien universe. In this gameplay trailer we learn that our ship has crashed onto Planet Lethe, and you’ll be investigating a Xenomorph outbreak.”

“Aliens: Dark Descent challenges us to recruit and level up a squad of Colonial Marines as we explore the dangerous planet. Deploy your team strategically to safely make your way through the zone, but tread carefully as death is permanent. Customize your squad with a selection of different classes. Level up and specialize your soldiers with unique abilities and an arsenal of weapons, armor, and perks, for high stakes missions in treacherous territory. Develop your base to research new tech and improve your squad even further.”

Source : Steam





