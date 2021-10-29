Age Of Empires IV real-time strategy game launches on Xbox, PC and Xbox Game Pass

Strategy gamers patiently waiting for the launch of the new Age Of Empires IV game will be pleased to know that is now available on Xbox, PC and Xbox Game Pass. The real-time strategy game developed by Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge is the 4th instalment in the Age of Empires series which was first launched back in 1997 with the most recent before today’s launch released back in 2005.

The storyline and events of Age of Empires IV are set in the Middle Ages featuring a story about the Norman Conquest of England and there are eight civilizations available at launch in the form of the English, Chinese, Mongols, Delhi Sultanate, French, Abbassid Dynasty, Holy Roman Empire, and the Rus. “One of the most beloved real-time strategy games returns to glory with Age of Empires IV, putting you at the center of epic historical battles that shaped the world.”

Age Of Empires IV strategy game mechanics and features

“Featuring both familiar and innovative new ways to expand your empire in vast landscapes with stunning 4K visual fidelity, Age of Empires IV brings an evolved real-time strategy game to a new generation. Return to History – The past is prologue as you are immersed in a rich historical setting of 8 diverse civilizations across the world from the English to the Chinese to the Delhi Sultanate in your quest for victory. Build cities, manage resources, and lead your troops to battle on land and at sea in 4 distinct campaigns with 35 missions that span across 500 years of history from the Dark Ages up to the Renaissance.”

“Choose Your Path to Greatness with Historical Figures – Live the adventures of Joan of Arc in her quest to defeat the English, or command mighty Mongol troops as Genghis Khan in his conquest across Asia. The choice is yours – and every decision you make will determine the outcome of history. Customize Your Game with Mods – Available in Early 2022, play how you want with user generated content tools for custom games.”

“An Age for All Players – Age of Empires IV is an inviting experience for new players with a tutorial system that teaches the essence of real-time strategy and a Campaign Story Mode designed for first time players to help achieve easy setup and success, yet is challenging enough for veteran players with new game mechanics, evolved strategies, and combat techniques.”

Source : Steam

