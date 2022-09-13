Terra Invicta strategy game from the creators of XCOM

Terra Invicta is a new epic strategy game launching later this month created by the team of developers responsible for the first and second XCOM games. Launching on September 26, 2022 Terra Invicta will be first available through Early Access on Steam and GOG priced at $40, €40 or £35.

Check out the release date announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the strategy game where players must gather support, resources, and take the fight into space with orbital stations, remote bases, and space fleets. As players take their first steps in colonizing the Solar System, they must prepare for the wars to come.

“Players must lead one of these groups and utilize their unique strengths in the struggle for control over Earth’s resources as you prepare for the ultimate fight to control the future of humanity. Will you serve your new alien overlords, fight to maintain human supremacy, or instead venture forth into the stars and leave these petty squabbles behind?”

Terra Invicta

“Bridging the gap between the familiar terrain of Earth and the far reaches of the Solar System, the Terra Invicta strategy game elevates the themes of the alien invasion plot and turns everything up to 11. The campaign begins as a terrestrial game of geopolitical chess where players must strategically vie for control of the planet’s nations and resources. As faction leaders, players will weigh the benefits and consequences of their actions, but how the upper hand is gained is completely up to them.”

“Even with the entire Solar System within arm’s reach, confrontation is unavoidable. On the one-hand, age-old interhuman conflicts extend out into the stars, while on the other, a legion of alien invaders want to claim Earth as their own. Players will utilize alien tech and human ingenuity to build fleets of armed spaceships and develop tactical doctrines. Combat in the strategy game has been built around a realistic simulation of Newtonian physics, where momentum is just as critical as firepower. Growing alien activity on Earth will present difficult choices as the invasion spreads worldwide.”

Strategy game features :

Choose from seven different factions that seek to control Earth via unique goals and strategies

Explore the Solar System in an ever-changing strategic map

Enhance the abilities of politicians, scientists, and operatives to gain a geopolitical edge

A global research system that creates opportunities for both competition and cooperation among factions

Illustrated events that present difficult choices pertaining to the growing alien activity on Earth

Spaceship designs that draws from the best of scientific speculation and hard science fiction

Master zero-gravity momentum and maneuver in 3D space to obtain victory in pausable real-time tactical combat

Utilize planetary stations to refuel ships, conduct research, or carry out constructions

Source : GOG : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals