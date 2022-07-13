Age of Empires IV Season Two Map Monsters now live

Gamers patiently waiting for the arrival of the new Age of Empires IV Season Two Map Monsters will be pleased to know that it is now available to enjoy. The first round of Season Two runs for two weeks and more details are available on how to take part in the new challenges and unlock exclusive rewards over on the official website by following the link below. The complete Season Two will run until October 24th, 2022.

“One of the most beloved real-time strategy games returns to glory with Age of Empires IV, putting you at the center of epic historical battles that shaped the world. Featuring both familiar and innovative new ways to expand your empire in vast landscapes with stunning 4K visual fidelity, Age of Empires IV brings an evolved real-time strategy game to a new generation.”

Age of Empires IV Season Two

“Join us for our second round of seasonal content in Age of Empires IV with Season Two: Map Monsters! Take part in exciting new challenges and unlock exclusive rewards! The first round kicks off today, July 12th and runs for two weeks. The Age of Empires IV Season Two Update has landed, bringing with it exciting new content, additional ways to customize your gameplay, a plethora of features, and so much more!”

“Take part in Ranked Matches as you climb your way up through the ranks in search of epic loot and the coveted Conqueror title! Our Season Two update introduces key features and quality of life improvements that give you more say in how you play, including more customization options. No matter how you choose to play Age IV, be it single player, campaign, or ranked, we’ve got you covered.”

