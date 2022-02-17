Razer launches new RazerStore Rewards program

Gaming peripheral and hardware manufacturer Razer has this week launched its new RazerStore Rewards program. Allowing its customers to accumulate Razer Silver for every dollar they spend. The companies currency can then be used to purchase Razer gear from the companies online store with Razer Kraken Kitty priced at 150,000 Razer Silver, the Razer BlackShark V2 Special Edition headset priced at 110,000 silver and a Razer Viper Ultimate with Charging Dock in Mercury priced at 150,000 silver to give you an idea of costs.

Razer is now accepting signups and your membership will be activated immediately upon successful registration. Razer Silver can only be in if you purchase merchandise purchased via the official RazerStore and or Razer.com online. Razer Silver earned will be based on the actual spend and will be credited to your account after 14 days upon receiving your order.

“RazerStore Rewards is a loyalty program that rewards you with Razer Silver for your purchases on Razer.com and RazerStores. Accumulate Razer Silver to redeem epic Razer gear. Every purchase levels up your membership—while unlocking even more Razer Silver, exclusive perks, and privileges.”

For more information on the new RazerStore Rewards program and how you can then Razer Silver to purchase Razer goods jump over to the official website by following the link below. Where registration is also available to start collecting.

Source : Razer

