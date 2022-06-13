Stormgate free-to-play real-time strategy RTS game

Stormgate is the new real-time strategy game from the games development team at Frost Giant Studios, which consists of former developers who have worked on StarCraft II and Warcraft III. Built using the Unreal Engine 5 the RTS game will be launching in its beta development stage sometime during 2023 and is being created and published by Frost Giant Studios.

“Stormgate is a free-to-play real-time strategy game set amidst a war between humanity and an onslaught of alien invaders. Take on the campaign alone or cooperatively, play casual and competitive PvP and co-op modes online, or get creative in the editor. Welcome to the future of RTS! Explore an ever-evolving story through thrilling campaign missions where science fiction and fantasy collide—solo or cooperatively. Battle opponents around the world on our competitive 1v1 ladder. Team up with your friends to challenge the AI in cooperative modes. Get your hands dirty in the editor to build the game of your dreams.”

“Earth didn’t stand a chance. Our story begins hundreds of years in the future, after alien invaders hellbent on claiming this planet as their own poured out of the Stormgates and brought an end to the world as we knew it. Yet humanity survived.

As the fully-playable demonic Infernals return to unleash havoc once again, Earth’s defenders must gather their courage—and climb into their 20-foot tall mechs—to save the world. It’s up to you to pick a side, harvest resources, build your base, and command mighty armies to decide the outcome.”

As always we will keep you up to speed as more information is released about the new RTS game which will be available to play while still in development sometime next year.

