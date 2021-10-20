New Xbox Game Pass October 2021 games

Microsoft has this week announced the new games that are on their way to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service as well as those already available this month via Game Pass. “Seeking an epic fighting game experience? Want to explore space from your couch? Looking for a real-time-strategy game with deep roots in the history of PC gaming coming day one with Game Pass for PC? We’ve got you covered on all the above and much more.”

Games already available include Into the Pit which is available on Cloud, Console, and PC together with the Outriders PC game developed by People Can Fly, veterans of the shooter genre, Outriders presents a journey of survival across a savage planet, which can be tackled in both single player and 1-3 player co-operative gameplay.

Coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud and Console) – October 21st

Unleash the ultimate power from within in Dragon Ball FighterZ! Experience epic fights, destructible stages, and famous events ripped from the Dragon Ball anime. Create your team from a huge cast of your favorite characters and battle it out in epic 3v3 fights! This is the fighting extravaganza born from what makes the series so loved and famous.

– Echo Generation (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – October 21st – Available day one with Xbox Game Pass

– Everspace 2 (Game Preview) (PC) ID@Xbox – October 21st

– Age of Empires IV (PC) – October 28th – Available day one with Xbox Game Pass

– Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Console and PC) – October 28th

– Backbone (Console) ID@Xbox – October 28th

– Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – October 28th – Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass

– Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 28th

– The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 28th

Source : Microsoft

