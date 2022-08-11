Xbox Gamescom 2022 playable games announced

This month the highly anticipated Gamescom 2022 show will take place in Cologne, Germany and for the first time since 2019 Xbox will be returning to the show to showcase its latest games. Microsoft will be bringing its Xbox FanFest to the show floor and has released details on what you can expect to be on show later this month.

The Xbox stand at Gamescom 2022 will be located in Hall 8 and will feature 36 stations with a fantastic line-up of content coming to Xbox in the next 12 months, many of which will arrive on Game Pass on day one, explains Microsoft. If you are considering attending this years Gamescom 2022 event you will be able to go hands-on with some of the latest games and updates from Xbox Game Studios.

Xbox Gamescom 2022 playable games

– Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

– Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment & World’s Edge / Xbox Game Studios)

– Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios Publishing)

– Sea of Thieves (Rare Games / Xbox Game Studios)

– Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

– A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)

– Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft)

– Gunfire Reborn (Duoyi Games / 505 Games)

– Inkulinati (Yaza Games / Daedalic Entertainment)

– Last Case of Benedict Fox (Plot Twist Games / Rogue Games)

– Lies of P (Neowiz)

– Lightyear Frontier (Frame Break)

– Planet of Lana (Wishfully / Thunderful)

– You Suck at Parking (Happy Volcano)

“Visitors to the booth will also be able to get hands-on with the new Xbox App on the latest 2022 Samsung Smart TV, part of our mission to empower everyone to play the games they want, with the people they want, anywhere they want. In addition to getting hands-on with the latest games, attendees will have the chance to become a video game hero with some amazing photo opportunities.”

Other features of the Xbox booth include :

– Come face-to-face with the first boss from Grounded, the Broodmother, a larger-than-life spider 5 meters (17 feet) wide who is looking forward to getting a selfie with you

– Walk the plank with Sea of Thieves

– Fight the Piglins with Minecraft Legends

– Storm the battlefield with Age of Empires IV

– Take a selfie with Starfield’s robot companion, VASCO

“Xbox remains committed to the belief that gaming should be safe, inclusive, and accessible for all. That’s why we’re ensuring that Xbox Adaptive Controllers will be available on request and all areas of the booth will be wheelchair accessible. Additionally, easily identifiable American Sign Language (ASL), British Sign Language (BSL), and German Sign Language (DGS) interpreters, as well as “Here to Help” staff, will be available to assist players of all abilities.”

Gamescom 2022 opening times

Thursday, August 25 – 10:00am – 8:00pm CEST

Friday, August 26 – 10:00am – 8:00pm CEST

Saturday, August 27 – 9:00am – 8:00 pm CEST

Sunday, August 28 – 9:00am – 8:00pm CEST

Source : GC

