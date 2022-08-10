LucidSound LS100X wireless gaming headset for PC and Xbox Series X|S

LucidSound has this month announced the launch of its new Xbox wireless gaming headset in the form of the LucidSound LS100X now available to purchase priced at $100 from online retailers such as Amazon. Providing up to 130 hours of wireless play the lightweight wireless headphones can be used with Xbox and Windows PC systems as well as mobile devices using the integrated Bluetooth connectivity.

The LucidSound LS100X wireless gaming headset provides gamers with up to 130 hours of battery life when connected via Bluetooth or up to 72 hours in Game Mode when connected through the Wireless USB Adapter on a single charge.

Quick Access Audio Controls are located within easy reach and provide the ability to adjust volume in game chat balance, my commute and game audio mute during gameplay. Thanks to its dual microphone system the headset features a flexible boom microphone with LED mute indicator that can be detached from the headset if preferred.

“Features two ways to connect to your favorite consoles, PC, and mobile devices. In Game Mode, LS100X connects seamlessly to the included Wireless USB Adapter, providing a low latency interference-free connection that is strong even in crowded Wi-Fi environments. Switching to Bluetooth Mode allows the headset to connect to a device through Bluetooth. This can be a mobile device, PC, or a compatible Bluetooth enabled device. With two connection types to choose from, gamers can pick one that meets their audio needs and switching between the two is as simple as holding down a button.”

“The LS100X features Quick Access Audio Controls located on the left and right earcups, providing a simple method to quickly adjust a variety of audio settings for the headset. This along with the dual-mic system, optional mic monitoring, and voice prompts to operate the headset, gives gamers a personalized audio experience without having to fumble with small dials.”

“With the LS100X, the fun doesn’t have to stop thanks to its impressive Extended Play Battery Life that gives gamers up to 130 hours of playtime when connected via Bluetooth or up to 72 hours in Game Mode when connected via the Wireless USB adapter. Gamers can finally play multiple marathon gaming sessions in a row without having to break just to charge their headset. Plus, the headset is engineered to look and feel great during all that playtime. The ultra-lightweight frame and memory foam padding on both the earcups and headband provide a superior level of comfort.”

