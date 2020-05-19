LucidSound LS50X Hybrid wireless gaming headset launches for $250

LucidSound as announced the immediate availability of its new wireless gaming headset in the form of the LucidSound LS50X Hybrid, priced at $250 now available from the company’s official website and online retailers such as Amazon and GameStop and comes complete with a hard shell travel case.

“Built around the gamer’s lifestyle, the LS50X can simultaneously connect to your phone or other Bluetooth device while playing on Xbox. Take a phone call while gaming or listen to your favorite tunes, all while hearing game audio and chatting with friends on Xbox Live. When you’re ready to roll, the LS50X goes with you for wireless mobile gaming, music and calls. Unlike the stereotypical gaming headset designs that you would never wear outside your gaming setup, the LS50X won’t kill your style.”

Features of the LS50X gaming headset include :

– Future Proof: The LS50X is compatible with the full family of Xbox One devices, as well as the next generation of Xbox, Xbox Series X, launching Holiday 2020.

– Signature Controls: The LS50X features the LucidSound iconic intuitive volume and mute controls, fully integrated into the design aesthetic.

– Seamless Device Switching: The LS50X can be connected to Xbox devices and can connect to any Bluetooth audio device simultaneously, with seamless switching between the two.

– Voice Prompts: Receive setting prompts as you set up and use your headset.

– EQ Modes: 5 different EQ modes including Signature Sound, Bass Boost, Music Mode, Movie Mode, and Flat EQ.

– Crystal-Clear Chat with Dual Mics: The dual microphone system offers a flexible boom mic for intense online gameplay. Remove the boom mic to use the integrated mic for mobile. Both mics support background noise and echo cancellation.

– Designed for Comfort: Ultra-plush, easily replaceable oval earcups include advanced memory foam combined with cooling gel for superior comfort during long play sessions.

– Sound Quality: Custom-tuned 50 mm speakers with state-of-the-art neodymium magnets provide deep bass and clear highs. Immerse yourself in the expertly crafted, signature LucidSound audio acoustics.

– 20-Hour Battery Life: The built-in lightweight rechargeable battery delivers up to 20 hours of wireless operation. Even longer in Bluetooth only mode.

– Premium Materials and Build Quality: Designed to be comfortable for every head size. Durable components and solid metal touchpoints are made to last.

Source : LucidSound

