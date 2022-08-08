Xbox Game Pass family plan trialed in Ireland and Colombia

Microsoft has this week announced the availability of a new Xbox Game Pass family plan trial in both Ireland and Colombia. Starting this week in those countries Xbox Insiders can begin to preview a plan that allows multiple people to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits. Making it even easier to play the library of games available from Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service across console, PC, and cloud. To participate in the preview, you need to purchase the “Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview” Game Pass plan in the Microsoft Store.

For more details on when the plan will be available in your country jump over to the official Xbox new site by following the link below.

A couple of things to remember when joining the family plan is that people you share your membership with do not have to be Insiders but must reside in the same country as you. Also joining the Game Pass Insider Preview will convert the time remaining on your membership to time in the new plan, based upon the monetary value of the old membership. “A full month of Ultimate will be converted to 18 days of membership for this plan. This way you won’t lose any of the remaining value on your existing subscription upon conversion. Conversion is final, and users must wait for their new membership to expire before returning to a previous membership” explains Microsoft.

Xbox Game Pass known issues :

Invited members with an existing subscription may encounter an error when accepting an invite. We’re working on enabling these members to cancel immediately to accept the invitation.

We’re working on enabling these members to cancel immediately to accept the invitation. Attempts to upgrade twice within 24 hours will be blocked. For example, upgrading from Xbox Live Gold to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will work, but attempts to then upgrade from Ultimate to Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview will be blocked for 24 hours. There is currently a generic error code shown when this is attempted.

For example, upgrading from Xbox Live Gold to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will work, but attempts to then upgrade from Ultimate to Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview will be blocked for 24 hours. There is currently a generic error code shown when this is attempted. Microsoft account family members will not receive an email when automatically added to a group. Primary account holders can share benefits with Microsoft account family members automatically. We’re working on sending a confirmation email, and family members do not need to explicitly accept an invite to get access.

Primary account holders can share benefits with Microsoft account family members automatically. We’re working on sending a confirmation email, and family members do not need to explicitly accept an invite to get access. A Primary account holder may see a “Something went wrong” error when trying to share directly to two or more Microsoft account family members at once after purchase. Please wait a short time and try again. Alternatively, try sharing via email or link.

Please wait a short time and try again. Alternatively, try sharing via email or link. Error while trying to purchase Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview plan. If you’re blocked from purchase with this error code: PEX-CatalogAvailabilityDataNotFound, please report a problem following the steps outlined in the Insider subreddit here. You may be able to work around this by restarting the Microsoft Store and trying to purchase again.

If you’re blocked from purchase with this error code: PEX-CatalogAvailabilityDataNotFound, please report a problem following the steps outlined in the Insider subreddit here. You may be able to work around this by restarting the Microsoft Store and trying to purchase again. Subscription sharing “Get help” link on account.microsoft.com links to the support.xbox.com home page instead of a specific support article with sharing help.

links to the support.xbox.com home page instead of a specific support article with sharing help. Invitation and group management related emails are currently only in English. We are working on additional languages for these emails.

