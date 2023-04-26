PlayStation 5 GXT 498 Forta wired gaming headset £40

Trust Gaming has this month introduced a new addition to their range of accessories in the full of the new GXT 498 Forta gaming headset specifically designed for the PlayStation 5 the officially licensed headset is now available to purchase priced at £39.99 and features an environmentally friendly design made from 85% recycled plastics. The Trust Forta Wired gaming headset is available in Black and White.

Wired gaming headset

“Following in the footsteps of the Forze headset, which was the #1 best sold gaming headset along with receiving an average of 4.4 star reviews by end consumers†; the Forta marks an exciting new addition to Trust Gaming’s portfolio. Specifically designed to work with PS5 consoles, the headset not only matches gamer’s favourite consoles in style, but has unique features which provide them with their best gaming experience yet.

“Powerful 50 mm drivers and and 3D audio enable players to fully immerse themselves in the game, transporting them right to the centre of the action. A detachable noise-reducing microphone ensures for crisp and clear communication with teammates, whilst a padded headband, moveable earcups and durable soft over-ear pads offer hours of gaming comfort. Just like its users, the Forta is in it for the long haul.”

“Game time is you time, so do things your way – on-ear volume control and microphone mute enables to you hear and be heard only when you want; and a detachable 1.2m long 3.5mm cable helps you easily connect to your PS5 console, PS4 console, and PC. Game on! “

Source : TG





