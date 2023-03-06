New Alienware keyboards, headsets, mice and accessories unveiled

This month Alienware has launched a new range of accessories Alienware Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW720H) is available today starting at $159.99 (US) / $219.99 (CA), Alienware Wired Gaming Headset (AW520H) will be available in Q2, 2023 starting at $99.99 (US) / $149.99 (CA), Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Keyboard (AW920K) will be available in Q2, 2023 starting at $289.99 (US) / $389.99 (CA), Alienware Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard (AW420K in Lunar Light) is available today starting at $159.99 (US) / $219.99 (CA), Alienware Wireless Gaming Mouse (AW620M) is available today starting at $99.99 (US) / $149.99 (CA) and Alienware 500 Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H) will be available on 3/21 starting at $829.99 (US) / $1,099.99 (CA).

“Our brand-new Programmable Rocker Switch and Dial allow you to make quick adjustments to control media while keeping you concentrated on the game. Now, you can easily start and stop your favorite music, skip songs, and adjust volume in a breeze without the need for third-party devices – all you need is Alienware Command Center. With over 100 million actuations, the Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Keyboard comes standard with high precision, best-in-class CHERRY MX Red switches that deliver fluid strokes, PBT double-shot keycaps for reliable durability, per-key AlienFX RGB lighting to allow your inner gamer to uniquely shine through, and anti-ghosting and N-key rollover for precise control.”

“Available today, Alienware’s Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW720H) is designed for gamers seeking all-day comfort and immersion. Upon unboxing, you will first notice a wider suspension headband that promotes long-term comfort and soft memory foam ear cups wrapped in a breathable fabric to help keep your head cool when it’s needed most. Once you put the AW720H on, adjust the sliding suspension band for a more personalized fit. Now you are ready to get connected by choosing between a reliable 2.4 GHz USB-C wireless dongle PC connection or versatile 3.5 mm wired integration that offers the flexibility to use your headset with other devices or compatible consoles.”

“Detailed, precise audio is delivered with 40 mm hi-res certified drivers and Dolby Atmos, creating 3D surround sound that is designed to amplify every in-game detail – from multiplayer games, RPGs, MMORPGs and any genre in between. The AI noise-canceling boom microphone helps reduce the impact of ambient sounds on your voice, allowing for crisp communication amongst your friends during high-intensity gaming sessions and leaving you with detailed game audio to keep you a step ahead of your opponent’s next move. Use the on-headset controls to easily adjust and balance the game/chat volume without needing to tab out mid-game or lose focus on the quest at hand.”

