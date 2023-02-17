Razer has this week introduced its latest gaming keyboard in the form of the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro now available to purchase priced at $230 or €270 depending on your location. The keyboard is equipped with a Command Dial allowing quick access to 8 default modes that allows you to zoom or switch tabs at ae twist.

Check out the promo video below to learn more about its design and the styling of the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro gaming keyboard which features a magnetic leatherette wrist rest, experience a striking 3-side underglow powered by Razer Chroma RGB, as you assume complete control with the customizable Razer Command Dial, and 8 dedicated macro keys.

“The BlackWidow line has been loved by gamers ever since it was first launched in 2010,” said Barrie Ooi, Head of Razer’s PC Gaming Division. “The BlackWidow V4 Pro features an easily customizable Razer Command Dial and dedicated macro keys, providing users with even more control. The keyboard also features 3-side keyboard underglow and per-key lighting that works seamlessly with the Razer Chroma RGB lighting ecosystem to offer a truly immersive gaming experience.”

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro gaming keyboard

“The Command Dial is preset with 8 default modes, from window zooming to browser tab switching. Furthermore, users can program the dial with up to 100 Custom Modes, allowing them to map both clockwise and counter-clockwise action of the dial to their preferred action. For day-to-day use, users can program multiple application shortcuts, such as Photoshop brush size adjustment, timeline jogging, and more. Each mode can be toggled with a simple click of the Command Dial and easily identified by the color-coded backlight of the dial.”

“Empower your play with a centerpiece that elevates your entire setup. Enter the next phase of battlestation evolution with the ultimate mechanical gaming keyboard. Take full command with a set of features designed for advanced control, and enhance your immersion with full-blown Razer Chroma™ RGB.”

Source : Razer





