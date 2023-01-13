MSI Clutch GM31 lightweight wireless gaming mouse

MSI has added a new addition to their range of mice this week announcing the imminent availability of its new Clutch GM31 mouse. The lightweight wireless gaming mouse is equipped with a PIXART PAW-3311 sensor rated for 12,000 DPI sensitivity and 300 IPS movement tracking. “Located on the underside of the mouse is a DPI switch with durable OMRON switches under the left and right buttons rated to last over 60 million clicks.”

As you would expect the mouse settings can be tweaked using the companies MSI Center software and the design weighs just 73 g and features an internal battery capable of providing up to 7 hours of battery life from a 10 minute charge. Other features include a supply charging dock as well as a USB wireless 2.4G transmitter dongle and handy USB-C to USB-A charging cable.

Lightweight wireless gaming mouse

“Sporting the latest 2.4G wireless technology, the Clutch GM31 Lightweight Wireless transmits inputs at just 1 ms speeds resulting in smooth and stable mouse movement throughout the competition. Battery life lasts up to 110 hours on a full charge. The included charging dock allows a convenient and user-friendly charging experience by easily stationing the mouse on it. Gamers who need to return to the game faster can charge the mouse for 10 minutes to get up to 7 hours of battery life. Alternatively, they can continue playing by connecting the included USB type-C cable directly into the mouse. The provided battery lifetimes may vary depending on usage and environmental conditions.”

“Utilizing the same lightweight plastic material as its predecessor, the Clutch GM31 Lightweight Wireless weighs in at an ultra-light 73 g. This results in rapid yet effortless movement, delivering outstanding gameplay with each move. The small ergonomic chassis makes the mouse a better choice for gamers with small to medium-sized hands and provides excellent comfort in most grip styles. It also features gaming grade 100% pure PTFE mouse skates which have a single-directional surface texture and double-cut edges that make each move faster and more precise.”

Source : MSI





