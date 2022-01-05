If you are searching for an ambidextrous gaming mouse that can be used with the deal left or right hand might be pleased to know that EVGA has created the X12 a new entry in the EVGA X Series of gaming mice. The EVGA X12 gaming mouse is equipped with a USB 2.0 High-Speed 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core USB microprocessor, supporting a native 8,000Hz report rate and a dual sensor configuration, LOD (Lift Off Distance) sensor paired with a Pixart 3389 optical sensor, the X12 uses an advanced 2-Dimension Array Tech to achieve precision readings. Allowing you to fine tune the sensor shut off height.
Features of the EVGA X12 ambidextrous gaming mouse
- Up to 8000 Hz polling rate
- Ambidextrous design supports right or left handed gamers
- 2-Dimension Array Tech (with customizable 0.4~3mm distance lift-off)
- 8 programmable buttons
- Onboard storage can support up to 5 separate profiles
- Adjustable DPI with On-the-Fly Sensitivity adjustment
- Highest quality materials and Omron switches
- Robust software allows full control over mouse including Macro setup, profiles and lighting effect
- Super low friction PTFE mouse feet
- 2M Paracord USB cable
“New light-weight ambidextrous body, flexible paracord USB cable, and low friction PTFE mouse feet to allow fast reactions and quick flicks. Full control and customization with EVGA Unleash RGB software. Customize and load up to five custom profiles to the onboard memory for taking settings on the go. EVGA X12 Gaming Mice also supports NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer, giving competitive gamers an accurate measurement of system latency for the first time.”
Sensor
- Main Sensor Type: PIXART 3389 Optical Sensor
- Secondary Sensor Type: Optical LOD Sensor
- Max DPI: 16,000
- Tracking Speed: 400 ips
- Acceleration: 50 g
- Main Switch Type: Omron – 60 Million Click Lifecycle
- Number of Buttons: 8
- LED Color: RGB Lighting 3-zone
- Weight: 75 g (Excluding Cable)
- 2M Paracord cable
- Feet Type: Low Friction PTFE
- Height: 41.0 mm
- Length: 123.0 mm
- Width: 70.0 mm
- Max Number of Profiles: 5
Source : ECGA
