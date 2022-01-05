If you are searching for an ambidextrous gaming mouse that can be used with the deal left or right hand might be pleased to know that EVGA has created the X12 a new entry in the EVGA X Series of gaming mice. The EVGA X12 gaming mouse is equipped with a USB 2.0 High-Speed 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core USB microprocessor, supporting a native 8,000Hz report rate and a dual sensor configuration, LOD (Lift Off Distance) sensor paired with a Pixart 3389 optical sensor, the X12 uses an advanced 2-Dimension Array Tech to achieve precision readings. Allowing you to fine tune the sensor shut off height.

Features of the EVGA X12 ambidextrous gaming mouse

Up to 8000 Hz polling rate

Ambidextrous design supports right or left handed gamers

2-Dimension Array Tech (with customizable 0.4~3mm distance lift-off)

8 programmable buttons

Onboard storage can support up to 5 separate profiles

Adjustable DPI with On-the-Fly Sensitivity adjustment

Highest quality materials and Omron switches

Robust software allows full control over mouse including Macro setup, profiles and lighting effect

Super low friction PTFE mouse feet

2M Paracord USB cable

“New light-weight ambidextrous body, flexible paracord USB cable, and low friction PTFE mouse feet to allow fast reactions and quick flicks. Full control and customization with EVGA Unleash RGB software. Customize and load up to five custom profiles to the onboard memory for taking settings on the go. EVGA X12 Gaming Mice also supports NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer, giving competitive gamers an accurate measurement of system latency for the first time.”

Sensor

Main Sensor Type: PIXART 3389 Optical Sensor

Secondary Sensor Type: Optical LOD Sensor

Max DPI: 16,000

Tracking Speed: 400 ips

Acceleration: 50 g

Main Switch Type: Omron – 60 Million Click Lifecycle

Number of Buttons: 8

LED Color: RGB Lighting 3-zone

Weight: 75 g (Excluding Cable)

2M Paracord cable

Feet Type: Low Friction PTFE

Height: 41.0 mm

Length: 123.0 mm

Width: 70.0 mm

Max Number of Profiles: 5

Source : ECGA

