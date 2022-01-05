ROG Chakram X wireless gaming mouse with 8,000Hz poll rate and 36,000 dpi

At CES 2022 this week ASUS has introduced a new wireless gaming mouse in the form of the ROG Chakram X sporting “next generation” 36,000 dpi ROG AimPoint optical sensor, 8000 Hz polling rate, low-latency tri-mode connectivity, supporting both wired and wireless connectivity via Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless.

11 button wireless & wired gaming mouse

The gaming mouse is equipped with 11 programmable buttons thanks to a detachable analog joystick and hot-swappable micro switch sockets, consisting of traditional mouse 7 buttons and 4 from the directional joystick. When used wirelessly the rechargeable battery is capable of providing up to 117 hours of gameplay and when flats can be charged quickly using wireless Qi technology. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

ROG Chakram X specifications

ROG AimPoint optical sensor : Next-gen 36,000 dpi gaming optical sensor with 8000 Hz polling rate for ultimate precision

: Next-gen 36,000 dpi gaming optical sensor with 8000 Hz polling rate for ultimate precision Tri-mode connectivity : Flexibility with wired USB, low-latency 2.4 GHz RF, plus a Bluetooth mode to pair up to three devices.

: Flexibility with wired USB, low-latency 2.4 GHz RF, plus a Bluetooth mode to pair up to three devices. Programmable joystick : New detachable joystick available in different sizes for refined analog or digital linear controls

: New detachable joystick available in different sizes for refined analog or digital linear controls More control at your fingertips : Seven buttons and four-way directional joystick offer a total of 11 programmable buttons for versatile hotkey functions

: Seven buttons and four-way directional joystick offer a total of 11 programmable buttons for versatile hotkey functions Superb click feel : Pivoted button mechanism offers rapid response and a clean, tactile feel

: Pivoted button mechanism offers rapid response and a clean, tactile feel Instantaneous DPI adjustments : DPI On-the-Scroll enables effortless on-the-fly in-game adjustments

: DPI On-the-Scroll enables effortless on-the-fly in-game adjustments Push-Fit Switch Socket II : Hot swap compatibility with 3-pin mechanical switches and 5-pin optical micro switches to vary click force and extend lifespan of the mouse

: Hot swap compatibility with 3-pin mechanical switches and 5-pin optical micro switches to vary click force and extend lifespan of the mouse Smooth and fast movement : ROG Paracord and 100% PTFE mouse feet

: ROG Paracord and 100% PTFE mouse feet Convenient charging : Charge up by cable or via wireless Qi to enjoy up to 117 hours of uninterrupted gameplay

: Charge up by cable or via wireless Qi to enjoy up to 117 hours of uninterrupted gameplay Effortless DIY customization : Screw-less magnetic buttons and cover, plus a customizable badge to easily switch up feel and looks

: Screw-less magnetic buttons and cover, plus a customizable badge to easily switch up feel and looks NVIDIA Reflex: Officially verified for NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer to monitor mouse responsiveness

