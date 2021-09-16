SteelSeries Prime Mini and Mini Wireless eSports gaming mice with Optical Magnetic Switches

SteelSeries has introduced new eSports mice this week launching the new Prime Mini and Mini Wireless mice priced at $60 and $130 respectively. The new gaming mice are equipped with optical magnetic switches.

SteelSeries Prime Mini gaming mice

Featuring a battle-tested form factor mini shape that has been constructed for sustained comfort at the highest levels of play, the Prime Mini’s ultra-lightweight silhouette weighs in at a mere 61 g. The hyper-durable framework withstands the most intense wear and tear, and a textured matte finish ensures a non-slip grip. The TrueMove Pro sensor provides eSports pro performance, and onboard customization makes selecting settings easy.

SteelSeries Prime Mini Wireless mice

Taking the form factor shape of the Prime Mini and adding the option of being unbridled, the Prime Mini Wireless weighs in at only 73 g to help reduce hand fatigue and a best-in-class battery provides features over 100 hours of gameplay plus fast charging. All the ingredients for victory come standard, including a hyper-durable design for intense wear and tear, a textured matte finish for a non-slip grip, and a TrueMove Air sensor for eSports pro performance and onboard customization. Smaller, lighter, and wireless.

