Roccat optical switches and new variants of it Vulcan Series Keyboards introduced

Roccat has this week introduced its new Titan Optical Switch and three new variants of its award-winning Vulcan keyboard series in the form of the Vulcan Pro, Vulcan TKL Pro and Vulcan TKL. Roccat’s new Pro models with Titan Optical Switches offer PC gamers a keyboard 40 times faster than classic mechanical switches, with a lifespan that lasts twice as long says Roccat. The new Vulcan Pro offers users a full-size keyboard with Titan Optical Switches, while the Vulcan TKL Pro keyboard offers a tenkeyless version with a smaller footprint.

The Vulcan Pro features the same sleek, award-winning design as the Vulcan 121 and comes with ROCCAT’s all-new Titan Optical Switches. The Titan Optical Switch replaces the physical contact of a regular mechanical switch with a beam of light that gets interrupted by the optical switch once the key is pressed. This leads to a more responsive reaction time that registers keystrokes 40 times faster than a classic mechanical switch, as well as a longer lifetime expectancy of 100 million clicks compared to 50 million clicks for a mechanical switch. The Vulcan Pro, comes with an Ash Black anodized aluminium plate, connects via a wired USB-A connector, and offers low-profile ergonomic key caps. The Vulcan Pro is part of ROCCAT’s AIMO-enabled family of products offering a vivid RGB light scheme, and it also comes with a removable magnetic wrist-rest. The Vulcan Pro will be available for a MSRP of £179.99.

With many core and professional gamers preferring a more compact keyboard when they play, the Vulcan TKL Pro is the tenkeyless version of the Vulcan Pro, achieved by reducing the size of the chassis as well as removing the number pad. The TKL Pro comes with a removable USB-C cable, and like the other Vulcan variants it offers a game mode allowing gamers to set macros for their favourite games. The Vulcan TKL Pro also supports the AIMO lighting system, making it the perfect companion for the other products in the AIMO range. The Vulcan TKL Pro will be available for a MSRP of £139.99.

The Vulcan TKL mechanical keyboard will also be available in two versions; one with the Titan Tactile Switch, and one with the Titan Speed Switch. Both versions of the Vulcan TKL come with a removable USB-C cable. The Vulcan TKL keyboards will be available for a MSRP of £119.99.

The new keyboards are now available to preorder from the official Roccat website via the link below.

