Gamers in the market for a lightweight wireless gaming mouse might be interested in a couple of new designs launched by SPC Gear this week in the form of the LIX and LIX Plus Wireless gaming mouse. Featuring 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity the mouse weighs just 69 g and features an air permeable case with a honeycomb structure and a long battery life with quick charging available if needed using the included USB-C cable.

Fast charging & great battery life gaming mouse

Extremely energy-efficient sensors in combination with a large capacity battery allow the Lix Wireless series to last for extensive periods of time. When the battery level drops below 25%, the scroll wheel will flash red, indicating that it should be charged soon. Charging the mouse couldn’t be easier. It only needs to be connected to a power source with the included USB-C cable, which is covered in an incredibly flexible and soft braided paracord-like material. The mouse can also be used as usual while charging.

ARGB Lighting

The Lix Wireless series features an advanced addressable RGB backlight on the scroll wheel, the SPC Gear logo, and the strip running along the bottom. These are easily adjustable to the user’s specific preference or style, helping to accentuate an aesthetic PC setup. Lighting can be changed through additional software, which features many illumination effects, including cycling colours, constant single-colour backlighting, multicolour waves, or even pulsating colours and various other effects.

Advanced Sensors

The LIX Plus Wireless mouse utilizes the PixArt PAW3370 sensor while the LIX Wireless uses the PixArt PAW3335 sensor. Both are specifically designed to power wireless mice. The sensors deliver unmatched precision with DPI settings up to 19.000 for the LIX Plus Wireless and 16.000 for the Lix Wireless, while offering response speeds of 10,16 m/s. Users can change the LOD (Lift-Off Distance) between 1 mm and 2 mm without delay. The extremely low power consumption of these sensors translates into longer battery life.

Lightweight Advantage

The honeycomb shell of the LIX Wireless series not only reduces its weight to just 69 g, but also allows for much better cooling of the hand during extended use. This key feature is especially useful on hot summer days, during exhausting online matches, or painfully difficult levels. The air-permeable construction allows for air to circulate through the mouse, effectively cooling both the mouse and the user’s hand. The low weight, together with the profiled PTFE skates, also allows the mouse to glide smoothly and effortlessly across the mousepad. The low inertia of the mouse translates into less fatigue of the hand and wrist muscles, leading to higher efficiency during longer gaming sessions.

Source : SPC

