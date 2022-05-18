HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headphones teardown reveals its 300+ battery life secret

If you are interested in learning more about how the engineers at HyperX has been able to create a pair of gaming wireless headphones in the form of the Cloud Alpha Wireless that are capable of providing over 300 hours of playback on a single charge. You will be pleased to know that the team over at iFixit has taken apart the headphones to reveal its unnaturally long battery life secrets and provide conclusive data on just how HyperX has created such a headset.

“HyperX released the Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headphones in April of 2022 and our friends over at Wired presented us with a puzzle: “How did HyperX’s engineers squeeze 300+ hours of battery life into this thing?” By comparison, most over ear headphones land somewhere in the 30-50 hour region meaning these headphones are up to 10x more efficient. We. Are. Intrigued.”

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headphones

HyperX explains more about their new gaming headset with massive 300 hours of playback on a single charge

“Get a massive 300 hours of battery life and play for over a week without the battery getting low. Clear multiple game campaigns without needing to charge, and enjoy every minute in comfort with Cloud Alpha Wireless’ plush HyperX signature memory foam and breathable leatherette ear cushions.

HyperX Dual Chamber Drivers produce incredibly clear audio, as the dual chamber system separates the mids and the highs from the bassy lows. When combined with DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, which offers precise sound localization and immersive surround sound, you can escape into your favorite fantasy game worlds or stay laser-focused on the competition. Check battery life, tune the equalizer, and access more customization options via the easy-to-use HyperX NGENUITY software.”

Source : YouTube

