Viking Forge camping axe offers compact and precise cutting

Campers and outdoor adventurers may be interested in a new versatile camping acts created by the team at Viking Forge. Designed for the outdoors the axe measures 33 cm in length, 14 cm wide and has an 11.5 cm Damascus blade. The axe has been specifically designed to be incredibly easy to handle offering a compact precise axe for chopping wood and carrying out other essential camp activities.

Viking Forge camping axe

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $140 or £117 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“A camping knife won’t cover everything you need when you’re in the wild. A large axe is too heavy and cumbersome to carry and use. So we wanted to create a hand axe that adds convenience to the camping experience—keeping it lightly but delivering a powerful chopping blow when you need it. Viking Forge takes little space, weighs little over half a kilo, and you can carry it hanging on your belt or backpack almost without feeling it. Still, when you need it to chop wood for fire or anything else, it chops like any large and strong axe—but without their size and weight. “

If the Viking Forge campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Viking Forge camping axe project watch the promotional video below.

“Viking Forge had to be strong as a Viking, so we used Damascus 1084/15n20 for its head—this way, we made sure it’s made from a very solid metal that is the best fit for an axe. As tough as it gets, but easy to keep it sharp. The handle is made from striking rosewood, matching the robust nature of this wood with a unique tone and classic feel. We added leather weaving to the handle to make sure you’ll have a better grip of Viking Forge when using it—helping you to chop in a safer and stronger way.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the camping axe, jump over to the official Viking Forge crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

