Firebox Freestyle modular outdoor camping stove

Outdoor adventurers searching for a lightweight modular camping stove may be interested in the Firebox Freestyle. A unique stove design that provides six different configurations allowing you to adjust fuel burn and components to suit your cooking requirements.

Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $165,000 thanks to over 600 backers with still 29 days remaining. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $59 or £46 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Some ten years back I released the Original 5” Firebox stove, and it quickly became an icon amongst bushcraft and camping enthusiast around the globe. A few years later I released the 3” Firebox Nano with its minimalist approach. The Nano was an instant hit with many of its users referring to it as a “gem of a stove.” In 2020 we launched the Firebox Scout—a stove designed specifically for emergency preparedness. Once again, it was received with enthusiasm.”

Tri Torch (three panels, no firesticks) Stainless 8oz Titanium 5oz

4″ Freestyle + 2 Firesticks & grate = pack weight Stainless 13oz Titanium 8oz

4″ Freestyle Kit + 4 Firesticks, grate, grill, Fire-Pan Tin Stainless 24oz Titanium 17oz

7″ Hexagon Storm +2 Firesticks, grate Stainless 22oz Titanium 13oz

8″ Bushcrafter + 2 Firesticks, grate Stainless 20oz Titanium 14oz

10″ Octagon FirePit + 4 Firesticks, grate Stainless 27oz Titanium 19oz

12″ Field Kitchen +4 Firesticks, grate Stainless 27oz Titanium 19oz

Mod Kit Stainless 24oz

If the Firebox Freestyle crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Firebox Freestyle modular camping stove project play the promotional video below.

“Even after all this time we still receive daily feedback from happy customers who “love their Firebox Stoves!” A lot of people own all three models and are trying to decide which is their favorite. Each model imparts a unique experience like different flavors of ice cream that are all delicious.

I believe the reason Firebox Stoves stand the test of time and remain appreciated, even beloved after many years, is because they’re enjoyable to use! The Firebox Stove experience is satisfying in every way—how they function with clever mechanisms and how every element has purpose. Enjoying how well they perform is the icing on the cake.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the modular camping stove, jump over to the official Firebox Freestyle crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

