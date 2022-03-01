HyperX Alloy Origins 65 mechanical gaming keyboard $100

Hewlett-Packards gaming division HyperX has introduced their new gaming peripherals this week in the form of the Alloy Origins 65 mechanical gaming keyboard priced at $100 and available with HyperX Red or HyperX Aqua switches. Featuring exposed backlit keys the keyboard features a Custom Game Mode, that allows gamers to choose which keys are enabled and disabled depending on the games they are playing. Macro keys can be assigned and stored in the keyboards macro library and users can choose from three adjustable keyboard angles for ergonomic gameplay.

Featuring on-board memory users can save up to 3 profiles for on the go gaming using the supplied control software HyperX NGENUITY. Other features include 100 percent anti-ghosting, full N-key rollover, and a handy detachable USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable.

“We’re pleased to expand our keyboard options in the ultra-compact market with the new 65 percent form factor keyboard and added switch variations for Alloy Origins 60,” said Jennifer Ishii, category manager, HyperX. “The Alloy Origins 65 is designed specifically for gamers looking for a keyboard that offers more room for mouse movement while still providing dedicated arrows, delete, page up, and page down keys.”

Alloy Origins 65 mechanical gaming keyboard

“Alloy Origins 65 features a space-saving 65 percent form factor with dedicated arrow keys, along with delete, page up and page down keys to maximize functionality and desktop real estate for ultimate mouse movement. The keyboard features HyperX mechanical switches built for performance, longevity and rated with an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch. The keyboard includes RGB backlit keys with an exposed LED design and five adjustable brightness levels. Adding another layer of creative style and customization, Alloy Origins 65 also includes laser etched painted ABS keycaps for the escape and space bar in red and aqua color themes to match users’ key switches of choice.”

“The full Alloy Origins lineup feature Custom Game Mode, allowing users to choose which keys are enabled and disabled. Macro keys can be assigned and stored in the macro library, and users can choose from three adjustable keyboard angles for ideal positioning. With onboard memory, users can save up to three profiles for on-the-go gaming using HyperX NGENUITY software. Other features include 100 percent anti-ghosting, full N-key rollover, and a detachable USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable.”

Source : HyperX

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals