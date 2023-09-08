AYANEO 2S handheld games console playing Starfield

The AYANEO 2S handheld games console has has been recently launched and offers the ability to play AAA games on a portable device. But what sort of performance can you expect from such a small console when playing games such as the newly launched Bethesda Starfield space adventure?

You will be pleased to know that the performance of the AYANEO 2S when playing Starfield, has been put to the test by ETA Prime, a trusted source in the gaming community. The results of this test have been enlightening, revealing the capabilities of the AYANEO 2S and its potential.

The AYANEO 2S handheld gaming PC is a powerhouse, equipped with a Ryzen 7 7840U and supported by the Radeon 780m RDNA3 iGPU. This combination of hardware allows the handheld console to run Starfield, a feat that is impressive in itself. The gaming community is hopeful that Bethesda and AMD will optimize the RDNA3 APUs specifically for this game, further enhancing the gaming experience on the AYANEO 2S.

AYANEO 2S playing Starfield

The AYANEO 2S is not just about power, it also boasts a 7-inch 1200p IPS display, providing gamers with a crisp and immersive visual experience. The console also features 32 GB of RAM running at 7,500 Mega transfers per second, ensuring smooth gameplay and quick load times.

The performance of Starfield on the AYANEO 2S is commendable. The game runs well on the handheld console using FSR, with the TDP set at 16 Watts and a boost up to 18 Watts. Despite having less power than the Xbox Series X, the AYANEO 2S can run the game at 30 FPS, matching the performance of the more powerful console.

One of the standout features of the AYANEO 2S is its smart TDP. This feature allows users to set a desired frame rate, and the device will adjust the power to the CPU and GPU to achieve it. This smart TDP can also be used to improve battery life by setting a lower frame rate, a feature that is particularly useful for gamers on the go.The AYANEO 2S can run Starfield at 45 FPS with a maximum TDP of 33 Watts. However, the performance of the game can vary depending on the situation. Indoor sections of the game require less power than outdoor exploration or battles, which can be more demanding on the console’s hardware.

While the game struggles to run at 60 FPS on the AYANEO 2S, there is hope that future game and driver optimizations could improve this. The video by ETA Prime concludes by suggesting that the best performance for Starfield on the AYANEO 2S is at 16 Watts with a boost up to 18, at 1200p low, and at 30 FPS.

ETA Prime also mentions the potential for performance mods from Nexus mod to improve the game’s performance on lower-end hardware. This could be a game-changer for gamers who want to experience Starfield on the AYANEO 2S, providing them with a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience.

The AYANEO 2S handheld games console has demonstrated its ability to run Starfield, a feat that is impressive given the console’s compact size. With its powerful hardware, smart TDP, and potential for future optimizations, the AYANEO 2S is a promising option for gamers who want to experience Starfield on the go.



