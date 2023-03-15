AyaNeo 2 and AyaNeo Geek handheld games console performance review

If you are interested in learning more about the performance of the AyaNeo 2 and AyaNeo Geek handheld games consoles. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have published an in-depth review of what you can expect with regards frame rates and performance playing a wide variety of different games on the different handheld consoles.

The AyaNeo 2 is a handheld games console developed by Ayaneo and released in December 2022 and runs the Microsoft Windows 11 operating system and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U and is available to purchase from $1,100. The slightly more affordable Geek version is available from $949 and offers a similar form factor but is not equipped with motion sensors in both the body and handles or have the higher quality vibration motor or touch to wake support via the fingerprint sensor and will be equipped with a PCIe 4.0 SSD by default.

AyaNeo handheld games console performance tested

“Steam Deck laid the foundation for the mainstream PC handheld, but there’s a limit to its capabilities. Armed with the latest Ryzen 7 6800U APU, the AyaNeo 2 and AyaNeo Geek have the specs to comprehensively best the Deck. So, how much faster are they? And what kind of gaming experiences are possible? Let’s just say that Rich is impressed…”

“A good screen with 1920 * 1200 resolution, 323 PPI high pixel density, and 400 nits high brightness, delicately presents colorful game images. The visual sensory experience instantly fills up, and the overall details of the game are visible.”

Source : AyaNeo





