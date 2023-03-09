PS VR2 Resident Evil Village tech review by Digital Foundry

If you are interested in learning more about playing the PS VR2 Resident Evil Village horror game on the second generation Sony PlayStation virtual reality headset. You will be pleased to know that the team at Digital Foundry has wasted no time carrying out a tech review of the game and Sony’s PS VR2 headset for your viewing enjoyment. Providing an overview of what you can expect.

Resident Evil Village was first launched back in October 2022 and offers a single player survival horror game based on the world of Resident Evil.

“Gran Turismo 7 has dominated our PSVR2 gaming since launch, but the upgrade for Resident Evil Village cannot be overlooked – it’s a massive upgrade over the original with a huge amount of gameplay retooling for an exciting VR experience. John takes you through the PSVR2 version here, stacks it up against the ‘pancake’ PS5 experience and details how gameplay has evolved as RE Village enters a new dimension. “

“Resident Evil Village is set three years after the events of Resident Evil 7, largely on the day of February 9, 2021. Ethan Winters returns as the protagonist, having defeated bioweapon Eveline in Resident Evil 7. Ethan has been living with his wife Mia and six-month-old daughter Rosemary when Chris Redfield the protagonist of previous Resident Evil entries and his men suddenly appear, murder his wife in cold blood, and kidnap him and his baby daughter, bringing them to a mysterious European village.”

Source : Digital Foundry





