PS VR2 Gran Turismo 7 racing tech review by Digital Foundry

If you would like to learn more about the new PlayStation VR2 headset and what you can expect when playing the Gran Turismo 7 racing simulation game on the system. You will be pleased to know that the Digital Foundry team has wasted no time creating a video and tech review providing an overview of their thoughts when putting the PS VR2 and Gran Turismo 7 game through its paces.

Gran Turismo 7 offers PlayStation gamers over 420 cars to choose from available at Brand Central and the Used Car Dealership from day one, and recreates the look and feel of classic motors and bleeding-edge supercars alike in unparalleled detail say the developers of the game. “Each car handles differently and feels unique as you navigate over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions, including classic courses from GT history”.

“It’s the quality of the games that will make or break PlayStation VR2 – and launch titles supplied in the review period did not quite convince. Gran Turismo 7 was made available to journalists and public alike at the headset’s launch – and it’s a game-changer. In this video, John breaks down how good the VR upgrade is, and how Sony achieved it, with head-to-head comparisons with the standard ‘flat’ version of the game. “

Whether you’re a competitive or casual racer, collector, tuner, livery designer or photographer – find your line with a staggering collection of game modes including fan-favorites like GT Campaign, Arcade and Driving School. With the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode, buy, tune and race your way through a rewarding solo campaign as you unlock new cars and challenges. And if you love going head-to-head with others, hone your skills and compete in the GT Sport Mode.

