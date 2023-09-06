AYANEO Flip clamshell x86 handheld gaming PC first details

AYANEO is gearing up to release a new handheld gaming PC in the form of the AYANEO Flip. This new device, will feature a clamshell design, offering a blend of power, performance, and portability that is expected to outshine similar products on the market says ETA Prime. Who has been able to get an overview and first details on the interesting AYANEO Flip PC ahead of its launch.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. Watch the video from ETA Prime below for an overview of what you can expect. Although specifications and details may change when it is officially launched.

The AYANEO Flip is a departure from previous AYANEO devices, featuring a built-in keyboard that adds a new dimension to the gaming experience. This keyboard is not just an afterthought; it is a key component of the Flip’s design, emphasizing operation over layout. The backlit QWERTY keyboard, possibly with RGB lighting, is designed to enhance the gaming experience, providing a tactile interface that complements the device’s visual and auditory elements.

The Flip’s performance is expected to be a standout feature, thanks to its superior cooling system. This system is designed to keep the device running smoothly, even during intense gaming sessions, ensuring that the Flip delivers a consistent, high-quality gaming experience. The device is rumored to use a powerful chipset, similar to those seen in other handhelds, which should further enhance its performance.

The AYANEO Flip is also expected to feature a high refresh rate display, possibly with FreeSync or VRR. This would provide a smooth, lag-free gaming experience, making the Flip an excellent choice for fast-paced, action-packed games. The device will likely have Hall sensor-based joysticks and triggers, similar to other Aya Neo devices, providing precise control and a responsive gaming experience.

In a departure from the norm, the Flip will use an optical mouse instead of a trackpad. This is an interesting choice, as it suggests that the Flip is designed to offer a more traditional PC gaming experience, rather than mimicking the interface of a console or mobile device.

The device will come with a detachable ergonomic grip, which should make it comfortable to hold for extended periods. This is a thoughtful addition, as it shows that AYANEO is considering the needs of gamers who want to use the Flip for long gaming sessions. The D-pad design on the Flip is different from previous AYANEO devices, featuring a dish style. This is another example of how the Flip is breaking new ground, offering a fresh take on a familiar interface element.

While many details about the AYANEO Flip are still under wraps, the information that has been released so far suggests that it will be a game-changer in the handheld gaming market. More information about the Flip will be released closer to its launch, and it will be interesting to see how this innovative device shapes up. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or a casual player, the AYANEO Flip is a device to watch out for.



