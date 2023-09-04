If you’re in the market for a new handheld gaming console, you’ll be pleased to know that AyaNeo has launched a selection of new portable gaming handhelds. Offering a compelling blend of high performance and power efficiency, these devices are engineered to meet the demands of even the most discerning gamers.

If you are interested in learning more you’ll be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have created a great overview video comparing the latest consoles with the Valve Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

AyaNeo 2S

Imagine having the power of a Window 11 gaming PC right in the palm of your hand. That’s essentially what the AyaNeo 2S offers, thanks to its next-generation Zen4 architecture, built on an advanced 4nm process. It boasts an 8-core, 16-thread CPU that can run at a maximum frequency of 5.1 GHz. Coupled with a generous 16MB of L3 cache and a thermal design power (TDP) of up to 30W, you can expect a 40% increase in CPU performance compared to previous models.

Why should you care? Faster load times Smoother gameplay Improved multitasking capabilities



Notably, this impressive performance doesn’t come at the expense of battery life. The AyaNeo 2S offers enhanced power efficiency, so you can game longer without worrying about your device running out of juice.

AyaNeo Air 1S 2S vs Steam Deck vs ROG Ally

If you’re wondering how immersive a handheld gaming experience can be, the AyaNeo 2S seeks to answer that question with its 7-inch no-bezel screen. The ultra-high screen-to-body ratio means you’ll be completely absorbed in your game, with no distractions from bulky borders. The visual experience is not just stunning—it’s captivating.

Graphics matter in gaming, and the AyaNeo 2S understands that. It houses the Radeon 780M graphics card, built on the new RDNA3 architecture. With a 12CU graphics core running at a 2.7 GHz frequency, this device almost doubles the graphics performance of its predecessors.

What’s the impact? Richer textures More fluid animations Lifelike environments



Masterful Heat Dissipation

Concerned about overheating? The AyaNeo 2S tackles this issue with an innovative “3+1” heat dissipation structure. It features three large copper tubes and a high-pressure turbo cooling fan that exports heat in a flash. The air outlet area has increased by 50% compared to the previous model, and a graphene patch added to the back cover and battery significantly improves thermal conductivity.

The result? Longer gaming sessions without heat-induced performance throttling A cooler, more comfortable handheld experience



In the ever-competitive world of gaming, the AyaNeo 2S stands out as a top-tier handheld console that excels in performance, display, and graphics. While it doesn’t claim to revolutionize the gaming world, it certainly elevates the standard for what a handheld device can achieve. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a dedicated enthusiast, this is a device that demands your attention.



