How to upgrade Valve’s Steam Deck RAM to 32GB

The Steam Deck, with its custom AMD Ryzen mobile APU, is already a strong contender in the portable gaming market. But for those who demand more from their devices, especially when running resource-intensive games or juggling multiple applications, the default 16GB of LPDDR4 memory might not suffice. That’s where the upgrade to 32GB memory or RAM comes into play, offering a significant boost in performance.

To start this upgrade, you’ll need to get your hands on 32GB Samsung memory chips, which you can find on online marketplaces. Keep in mind that this modification isn’t officially supported by the manufacturer, and it requires a good understanding of electronics and proficiency in soldering.

Increase your Steam Deck RAM

Watch the v tutorial below for step-by-step instructions on how to upgrade your Steam Deck RAM. The first step is to disassemble your Steam Deck with care, ensuring you don’t harm any of the internal parts. When you reach the motherboard, you’ll need to remove the existing memory chips. Using a preheater can help prevent damage to the board by warming it evenly, which is crucial when you’re desoldering the chips.

Once you’re ready to remove the chips, apply some flux to the solder points. This will help when you use a hot air station to apply focused heat and melt the solder without harming the motherboard. After taking out the original chips, it’s time to solder the new 32GB Samsung chips onto the board carefully, making sure they’re securely attached.

The hardware modification is just one part of the process. You’ll also need to update the Steam Deck’s BIOS so that the system recognizes the new 32GB of RAM. You can find a modified BIOS image file on the Steam Deck Discord server, which includes the necessary updates for the system to detect the extra memory.

Once you’ve flashed the BIOS with the modified image file, your Steam Deck should acknowledge the new 32GB of RAM, which you’ll see in the system properties. This upgrade doesn’t just increase your total memory; it also gives more RAM to the integrated GPU, boosting your graphical performance.

Upgrading your Steam Deck’s RAM from 16GB to 32GB is a technical task that can greatly enhance your gaming experience. It requires expertise, careful handling, and the right tools. If you manage to pull it off, you’ll end up with a more powerful gaming device that can handle even the most demanding games and multitasking with ease.



