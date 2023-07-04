Steam Deck transparent case shows inner workings

Gamers looking to personalize their Valve Steam Deck handheld console might be interested in the new accessory launched by JSAUX this week in the form of a cool Steam Deck transparent case. Available in three different colours crystal, brown, and purple the transparent case has been specifically designed for the Steam Deck and comes complete with a complimentary toolkit and installation guide that allows you to quickly swap out the standard case for the transparent version.

However before you start ripping sections off your Steam Deck and exposing its inner workings, keep in mind that the installation process for replacing the front casing takes approximately 3 to 5 hours.

Installation

JSAUX explains that it is trickier than the one for the back cover and that you should consider seeking help from a professional or proceed by yourself at your own discretion. For a complete tutorial on how to replace your Steam Deck case with the JSAUX transparent version jump over to the official website where full instructions are available detailing the complete process.

“Let us introduce you these new transparent back plate redesigned with a new opening located at the Deck’s fan. The new heat dissipation system maintains the iconic aluminum sheet while managing to keep the temperature down due to new air openings and a redesign of the silicone case, thus improving the console’s performance.”

Steam Deck transparent case

“Preliminary tests show that the temperature during gaming is lower than with the first model of the transparent plate, though this data may vary depending on the usage of each player. You can get yours here.”

Source : JSAUX



