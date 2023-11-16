Steam Deck OLED unboxing and first impressions

The highly anticipated launch of the new Steam Deck OLED has today arrived in the first next generation handheld game systems have been delivered. If you are interested in learning more about what you can expect from inside the box when you receive your new Steam Deck OLED. Or adjust interested in knowing a little more about the console before parting with your hard earned cash. This quick overview guide will provide plenty of information for you to make an informed decision. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, the Steam Deck OLED is designed to elevate your gaming experience to new heights.

Steam Deck OLED unboxing

The most noticeable upgrade in the OLED Steam Deck is its display. The device now sports a 7.4-inch OLED screen, a significant leap from the LCD version. This screen offers a 90Hz refresh rate and enhanced brightness, reaching up to 600 nits in Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) mode and a staggering 1,000 nits in High Dynamic Range (HDR) mode. This means gamers can enjoy a more vibrant and immersive visual experience, making every game feel more lifelike and engaging.

OLED display

Performance and Internals

Under the hood, the Steam Deck OLED packs significant upgrades:

Design and Ergonomics

Valve has meticulously designed the OLED Steam Deck for comfort and convenience:

Lightweight and Portable : Weighing just 640g, it’s lighter than the LCD version, despite its larger battery capacity.

: Weighing just 640g, it’s lighter than the LCD version, despite its larger battery capacity. Redesigned Carrying Case: The device comes with a new-look carrying case, complete with a detachable interior compartment for added personalization.

Battery Life and Efficiency

The OLED Steam Deck is designed for longer playtimes:

Extended Battery Life: Thanks to its 50Wh battery and efficient power management, the device offers 30-50% more battery life than its predecessor.

HDR Gaming Experience

HDR Support: While the user interface doesn’t support HDR, games do, providing a dynamic and realistic visual experience.

Under the hood, the OLED Steam Deck is powered by a 6nm Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) chip. While the core specifications remain the same as the previous model, the chip has undergone a die shrink from the earlier 7nm, resulting in improved performance and efficiency.

The device’s RAM speed has also been ramped up, from 5,500 MHz to 6,400 MHz. This enhancement ensures smoother gameplay and faster loading times, making for a more seamless and enjoyable gaming experience. The OLED Steam Deck also comes with a redesigned carrying case featuring a new logo and a detachable interior compartment. This case not only protects the device but also adds a touch of personalization and convenience for the users.

Should you buy the new Steam Deck OLED handheld games console?

In terms of connectivity, the Steam Deck OLED outperforms its predecessor. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, offering faster and more reliable connections. This is particularly beneficial for online gaming and streaming, where a stable and high-speed connection is crucial.

Despite featuring a larger battery capacity of 50Wh, the OLED Steam Deck is lighter than the LCD version, weighing just 640g. This increased battery capacity, coupled with the device’s improved power efficiency, results in a longer battery life, allowing for extended gaming sessions without the need for frequent charging. The Steam Deck OLED also supports HDR in games, providing a more dynamic and realistic visual experience. However, it’s worth noting that this HDR support does not extend to the user interface.

Taking all these enhancements into account, the Steam Deck OLED version is a significant step up from the LCD version. While existing LCD Steam Deck owners may not find the upgrade necessary unless they are heavy users, for new buyers, the OLED version is a superior choice in almost every aspect. With its superior display, enhanced performance, and improved connectivity, the OLED Steam Deck is a compelling option for any gaming enthusiast. For more information and specifications as well as purchasing options jump over to the official Valve Steam Online Store where different handhelds with a selection of storage capacities are available to purchase.



