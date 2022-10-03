Steam Deck Batocera emulation upgrade demonstrated

Steam Deck gamers wishing to enjoy a little emulation and enjoy older classic games may be interested in a new emulation upgrade now available for Valve’s Steam Deck handheld console in the form of Batocera. The open source and completely free retro gaming distribution is small enough to be copied to a USB stick or an SD card and has been created with the aim of transforming any computer or in this case a handheld games console into a retro emulation station and Batocera.linux does not require any modification on your computer. “Note that you must own the games you play in order to comply with the law” explains the Batocera website.

Steam Deck Emulation

“SO Yeah, Emulation On The Deck Just Got so much better Because now we can Run Batocera on the Steam deck with a micro SD Card and the performance is amazing! In this video, we take a look at Batocer Linux “A Stand Alone Emulation Frontend OS” and test out PS2, Gamecube, Wii, WiiU, and 3DS emulators on the steam deck! This can be dual booted along with STeam OS 3 “STeam deck Os” so you don’t need to erase or mess with the stock STeam Deck Operating system”

Batocera.linux

“Quick presentation of some of the new features in Batocera 34, codenamed “blue morpho”.”

Source : ETA Prime



