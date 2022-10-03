Steam Deck gamers interested in adding custom boot animations to their handheld games console may be interested in a new tutorial video created by ETA Prime. Taking you through the process of how to add Steam Deck custom boot animations to your handheld games console.

The tutorial uses Steam Deck start-up animations that have been created by GitHub user “kageurufu” who has created boot animations from the following consoles, dreamcast, ps1, ps2, ps4, switch, gamecube, ps2, switchfirst (first boot animation), switch (regular boot animation), xbox, xbox 360 and xbox one.

“I used youtube-dl to grab the best video and audio tracks from youtube, and then ffmpeg to merge them, resizing down to fit the Deck’s 1280x800 screen. Then I use truncate to make the file the right size.”

“In this video, I show you how to add a Custom Boot Video to your STeam Deck! Adding a Custom Boot Animation to The Steam Deck is easy and totally worth doing! from Movie and show style intros like Marvel, Futurama, and The Office To Retro Console Boot animations like PS2, Xbox, and Gamecube! Or you can make your own boot video to really make it yours.”

If you are interested in using your Steam Deck to play retro classic games you may be interested in the Batocera Steam Deck emulation upgrade which is now available to install on your handheld gaming device.

Source : GitHub : ETA Prime



