ROG Ally BIOS update released by ASUS

ROG Ally handheld games console owners will be pleased to know that there is a new BIOS update for the ROG Ally, has been released by ASUS. Made available today on July 21, 2023, under the name BIOS 323, this update can be accessed through the MyASUS interface. ASUS has included a wealth of user experience enhancements have been integrated into this update, one of which includes support for 30W power when plugging in 65W or higher wattage PD adapters or a Type-C hub.

A significant concern among users was the inability of the ROG Ally to leverage its full 30W Turbo mode when connected via certain third-party USB-C docks and adapters. Despite utilizing high-wattage USB-C power adapters, the Ally was unable to secure its maximum power efficiency. ASUS heard your concerns, and they have reconfigured how the Ally draws power to address this issue.

This hitch stemmed from the power contract or the “handshake,” orchestrated by the design of specific third-party docks. It hindered the Ally from recognizing the dock’s full capabilities, restricting it from drawing more than the agreed power contract. It’s important to clarify that this was a dock and charger-centric issue, rather than an issue with the Ally itself.

Handheld specifications

Windows 11 Home

Up to AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor

Up to AMD Radeon Graphics (AMD RDNA 3, 12 CUs, up to 2.7 GHz, up to 8.6 Teraflops)

7-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, Refresh Rate: 120Hz

16GB LPDDR5 on board

512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

ROG Ally BIOS update

The BIOS 323 update introduces a novel approach: the Ally will draw power as available from the dock. This will ensure that when connected to high-powered chargers, users will seamlessly achieve the 30W Turbo mode, keeping the battery fully charged.

However, if you are wondering how this will perform with less powerful chargers, here’s the catch: you will still get the 30W Turbo mode, but the battery may drain slowly. This power drain can occur with certain dock and charger combinations, even with a 65W charger. If the Ally’s battery drains in 30W mode, it is advisable to opt for a dock and/or charger capable of delivering higher wattages.

Users have been requesting more flexibility when using the ROG Ally in dim environments. The BIOS 323 update has taken a positive step towards this by modifying the minimum panel backlight value from 25nits to 10nits. This reduction will significantly improve usability in darker surroundings, offering a more comfortable viewing experience for users who prefer working in such conditions.

Memory Assigned to GPU

In another welcome update, the BIOS 323 maintains the value of “Memory Assigned to GPU” in future BIOS updates. In earlier versions, the memory settings assigned to GPU would reset to their default values when a new BIOS update was installed. However, this setting will now retain its previous value, saving users the hassle of continually re-adjusting it after each update.

ASUS also implemented optimizations in the Performance mode when the device is plugged in. This enhancement will result in a more fluid and responsive user experience, allowing users to get the most out of their device while working on intensive tasks.

In conclusion, the BIOS 323 update marks a significant step towards enhancing the user experience with the ROG Ally. Users can now expect a more optimized performance, improved power usage, better visibility in dark environments, and a persistent GPU memory setting.

For more information jump over to the official ASUS website.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals