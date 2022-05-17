AYANEO 2 Ryzen 7 handheld games console officially launched

After plenty of speculation over the previous months AYANEO has now officially taken the wraps off its new AYANEO 2 Ryzen 7 handheld games console providing a further glimpse at what you can expect from the new handheld powered by a AMD 6800U APU chip.

The All-New AYANEO 2 features and AMD Ryzen 6800U With RDNA2 680M iGPU supported by 6400MHZ DDR5 memory. Check out the presentation below to learn more about what you can expect from the handheld games console which could give Valve’s Steam Deck serious competition.

The handheld console features AMD’s latest “Rembrandt” Ryzen 7 6800U APU with Zen 3+ and RDNA2 architectures. The mobile processor features 8 cores and 16 threads with a base clock of 2.7 GHz and a boost of 4.7 GHz. The gaming system also features integrated Radeon 680M graphics with 12 RDNA2 cores running at 2.2 GHz offering almost double the performance of the Steam deck.

AYANEO 2 handheld games console

Fitted with a 7 inch IPS frameless display the console can be played at a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and features an integrated fingerprint sensor and is capable of running a wide variety of AAA games including titles such as Witcher 3, Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, Metro Exodus and more.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. Although it has been hinted that the console would be available sometime later this year.

Source : TPU : AYANEO

