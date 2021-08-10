Aya Neo 2021 Pro Retro Power handheld console from $1,215

The development team responsible for creating the AYA NEO 2021 console which recently raised more than $2 million via Indiegogo have made an announcement regarding the release and price of their new AYA NEO 2021 Pro handheld console. Allowing backers who have yet to still receive their original AYA NEO 2021 console to upgrade to the AYANEO 2021 Pro version of Dark Star and Light Moon.

The Aya Neo 2021 Pro and Aya Neo 2021 Pro Retro Power are powered by an upgraded Ryzen 7 4800U processor with 8 cores and 16 threads up from the 6 core 12 thread Ryzen 5 4500U and will both feature 1TB of storage as standard with a 2TB also available if preferred. At nearly double the price of the recently unveiled Valve Steam Deck the AYA NEO 2021 Pro is expected to start shipping sometime during September 2021 just slightly ahead of Valve’s handheld games console.

“After the release of AYANEO 2021 Pro, many supporters who participated in the IGG crowdfunding are very interested in it, and also curious about its price. Since we are waiting for the cost calculation of some accessories, we did not announce the price some time ago. After completing most of the preliminary work of AYANEO 2021, the price of AYANEO 2021 Pro has also been calculated, and we can finally announce the price and related upgrade strategies to everyone.”

“We will publish a payable upgrade link on ayaneo.com this week. You can pay according to your own upgrade type at that time. Before we announce the upgrade method and link, if there are no other questions, please don’t send email inquiries, we will be prepared before the next update.”

“We have asked the factory to start making molds for the expansion dock. Due to the appearance of Retro Power, we have also specially designed matching theme colors for it. So now the expansion dock will launch three different colors, white and black will be sold separately, and Retro The Power theme color docking station is sold together with AYANEO 2021 Pro Retro Power, and will not be sold separately for the time being.”

Source : TPU : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals