PeakDo has launched their unique streaming handheld game console via Kickstarter this week in the form of the 7 inch MM wave streaming system. Rather than featuring an integrated CPU and accompanying hardware the games console streams AAA games, PC games, Xbox games and PlayStation 4 games directly to your console. Features of the handheld game console include a 7 inch display offering a 1080p resolution, Bluetooth controllers, zero latency streaming system, 60 Hz refresh rate and a rechargeable 8000 mAh battery.

“PeakDo brings a 60GHz millimetre wave to streaming handheld game devices for the first time in the world. The console is lightweight with a body mass of 380 g, and an ergonomic design (7 inches in size) which make the device extremely portable and easy to use. Full HD graphic display is guaranteed with zero compression.”

Handheld games console

Play your favourite games where ever you have an Internet connection, streaming them directly to your hand held portable games console. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $273 or £233 (depending on current exchange rates).

If the PeakDo crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the PeakDo wave streaming handheld games console project watch the promotional video below.

“The device uses the fore-front millimetre-wave technology which reduces the transmission lag to less than 2.5ms, thus providing the user with a full HD graphic display with zero compression and an ultra-smooth user experience in gaming or other usages. The application of this technology onto the game console is the first in its field, increases the applicability of the device, and expands its scope of usage.”

“The console does not have a built-in CPU & SDRM but works via streaming from a host, which allows it to avoid common problems faced by traditional gaming consoles and expands its usage by being compatible with multiple platforms. The mmWave has extremely wide bandwidth and receives audio&video files without compression.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the wave streaming handheld games console , jump over to the official PeakDo crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





