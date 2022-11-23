KLEVV CRAS C930 2TB PlayStation 5 SSD

KLEVV has introduced a selection of new M.2 NVMe SSD storage solutions in the form of the CRAS C930, C910, and C730. The CRAS C930 is a PlayStation 5 SSD and the flagship of KLEVV’s new M.2 NVMe SSD lineup and is built to withstand “harsh workloads”. Equipped with the latest PCIe Gen4 x4 interface supported by NVMe 1.4 and offering read and write speeds of up to 7400/6800 MB/s at 2TB max capacity and 4K random read and write speeds up to 1000K IOPS.

PlayStation 5 SSD

“The CRAS C930 is designed to be fully compatible with the expansion slot of the PlayStation 5. With the CRAS C930, all players can increase the storage capacity while maintaining outstanding performance of their PS5 console. The CRAS C930 supports DRAM cache, which can act as a buffer between NAND Flash memory and controller to improve the read/write performance significantly, while providing better durability to extend product lifespan simultaneously.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing has been released as yet, but the new drives are expected to be made available throughout the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Germany in Q4 2022. As soon as information comes to light on pricing, we will keep you updated as always.

