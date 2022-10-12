PNY CS1031 M.2 2280 NVMe 1.3 SSD storage

PNY has introduced its new CS1031 M.2 2280 NVMe SSD storage offering uses sequential read speeds of up to 2,400 MB/s and writes of up to 1,750 MB/s, together with faster boot-up and quicker application launch. Available in capacities of 256 GB, 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB the latest SSD storage from PNY is available throughout many outlets and comes supplied with a 5-year warranty.

“Fostering the advanced internal storage PCIe Gen 3×4 NVMe 1.3 interface to replace SATA, allowing more bandwidth thanks to its multiple lanes and more efficient signaling mechanisms. While SATA was initially made for HDD usage and was only customized for NVMe use, NVMe was designed precisely for SSD, leading to more satisfactory performance than SATA SSD counterparts. Additionally, with multiple form factors, the product is highly adaptable and can be utilized with various storage platforms.”

“With its density moving capability, CS1031 M.2 2280 NVMe Gen 3 x4 SSD optimizes space usage for better overall performance. Furthermore, it is also the most cost-effective solution for an entry-level PCIe SSD with various density choices to meet the demand of different users. However, 1 TB/ 2 TB is recommended.”

“Designed to last, CS1031 M.2 2280 NVMe Gen 3 x4 SSD is poised to boost user experience, accelerating load times and transfer speeds of up to 2,400 MB/s read and 1,750 MB/s write. The product has higher capacity and better efficiency with no unnecessary slowdowns. It also maximizes energy efficiency, consumes less power, and is more relaxed, quieter, and reliable than traditional SATA-based storage.”

