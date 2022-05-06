Team Group T-FORCE Vulcan Z SATA SSD storage

Team Group has introduced a new SATA SSD storage drive this month in the form of the T-FORCE Vulcan Z, designed to provide a faster and smoother gaming experience and perfect for those upgrading their PC storage from an old HDD to a faster SSD. Team Group is equipped the T-FORCE Vulcan Z SSD with carefully selected 3D TLC flash memory chips to deliver smooth read speeds of up to 550 MB/s and write speeds of up to 500 MB/s.

The SSD is available in capacities from 240 GB up to a massive 2 TB. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. The drive also supports S.M.A.R.T. technology for SSD monitoring and Windows TRIM for optimized performance to ensure reliable SSD performance.

3D NAND best upgrade option for gaming

Enhanced performance for seamless cutscenes

Smart optimization to ensure reliable performance

Shock-resistant, vibration-resistant, and reduced noise interference

T-FORCE Vulcan Z SATA SSD

“The transfer performance is four times higher than that of traditional HDD, providing upgraders a completely new gaming experience. The VULCAN Z SSD has a built-in automatic error correction (ECC) feature that greatly enhances the accuracy of game data storage. It also fully supports Windows TRIM optimization commands and utilizes S.M.A.R.T health monitoring technology. All together, these features help optimize the SSD’s read and write conditions and extend the life of the SSD so that gamers can keep their precious game data safe and secure.”

“The VULCAN Z SATA SSD comes in capacities ranging from 240 GB to 2 TB, giving consumers plenty of expansion options. Aside from being gamers’ comrade in the virtual battlefield, the SSD has a low-profile matte black design with T-FORCE’s distinctive logo on top, perfect for gamers who are looking for a stylish black themed PC setup. TEAMGROUP’s T-FORCE VULCAN Z SSD will be available worldwide in mid-May, 2022, therefore, for gamers wishing to upgrade their storage solutions, be sure to keep up to date with the latest news from TEAMGROUP’s official website and local channels.”

Source : Team Group

