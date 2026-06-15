Apple Finally Confirmed the iPhone Fold: Here Are the 10 Biggest Leaks

Apple is set to redefine the smartphone landscape with its first-ever foldable iPhone, reportedly named the iPhone Ultra Fold. Expected to launch in September alongside iOS 27, this device combines state-of-the-art hardware with software innovations to deliver a unique and versatile user experience. Below is an in-depth look at the most significant leaks and updates surrounding this highly anticipated release in a new video from Max Tech.

1. Hints from WWDC and iOS 27

At this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple provided subtle yet compelling clues about its foldable ambitions. Developers were encouraged to create apps that adapt seamlessly to varied screen sizes and aspect ratios, a clear indication of support for foldable devices. iOS 27, the operating system expected to power the iPhone Ultra Fold, introduces new features such as resizable app windows and advanced multitasking capabilities. These updates are specifically designed to enhance the functionality of foldable screens, making sure a smooth and intuitive experience for users.

2. Compact Design and Prototype Models

Leaked prototypes reveal that the iPhone Ultra Fold will feature a compact, foldable design that transforms into a tablet-like form, comparable in size to an iPad Mini. This approach combines portability with enhanced usability, catering to both casual and professional users. Dummy models, which often closely resemble final designs, showcase Apple’s signature premium build quality and meticulous attention to detail. The foldable design aims to strike a balance between innovative innovation and everyday practicality, making it a device that fits seamlessly into various lifestyles.

3. Foldable Display with Liquid Metal Hinge

The foldable display is one of the most anticipated features of the iPhone Ultra Fold. References found in iOS 27’s code, such as “fold state” and “angle degrees,” suggest that apps will dynamically adjust to the device’s folding mechanism. Apple is reportedly using a liquid metal hinge, a technology engineered to deliver a smooth, creaseless display. This innovation addresses a common issue in existing foldable devices, potentially giving Apple a competitive edge in the foldable market. The hinge is also expected to enhance durability, making sure the device withstands frequent folding and unfolding without compromising performance.

4. Exclusive Color and Build Options

Initial leaks suggest that the iPhone Ultra Fold will debut in a single silver and white color option, emphasizing its exclusivity. This limited palette aligns with Apple’s strategy to position the device as a premium, experimental product. While additional color options may be introduced in future iterations, the initial offering underscores the device’s high-end appeal. The build quality is expected to feature a combination of reinforced glass and aerospace-grade materials, making sure both durability and elegance.

5. Multitasking and Landscape Mode

iOS 27 introduces advanced multitasking features that allow users to run two apps side-by-side, making the iPhone Ultra Fold a powerful tool for productivity. For instance, you can edit a document while participating in a video call or browse the web while taking notes. Native apps like Apple Music and Weather have been optimized for landscape mode, taking full advantage of the wider display offered by the foldable design. These enhancements aim to make the device equally effective for work and entertainment, catering to a wide range of user needs.

6. Enhanced Battery and Connectivity

The iPhone Ultra Fold is rumored to feature a 5,800mAh battery, the largest ever in an iPhone. This upgrade is designed to support the higher power demands of foldable screens and multitasking functionalities. On the connectivity front, the device is expected to include a C2 cellular modem and an N2 Wi-Fi chip, offering faster and more reliable connections even in areas with weak signals. These advancements ensure that users can stay connected and productive, regardless of their location.

7. Dual-Camera FaceTime Features

Apple is reportedly introducing dual-camera functionality for FaceTime calls, allowing users to simultaneously use the front and rear cameras. This feature enables more dynamic video call experiences, such as showcasing your surroundings while remaining visible on screen. The foldable design enhances this capability, making it easier to switch between camera views or use both perspectives at the same time. This innovation is expected to appeal to both casual users and professionals who rely on video conferencing.

8. Accessory Leaks

Leaked images of accessories, including cases designed specifically for the foldable iPhone, provide further evidence of its imminent release. These accessories feature precise cutouts tailored to the unique form factor of the iPhone Ultra Fold. The leaks suggest that Apple is already preparing a range of complementary products, making sure a cohesive ecosystem at launch. This approach reflects Apple’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive user experience from day one.

9. Software Optimizations for Foldable Screens

Beyond multitasking, iOS 27 includes several software optimizations designed specifically for foldable devices. Features such as adaptive app layouts and enhanced gesture controls aim to make the transition between folded and unfolded modes seamless. These updates highlight Apple’s focus on delivering a polished and user-friendly experience, making sure that the iPhone Ultra Fold meets the high expectations of its user base.

10. A Bold Step Forward

The iPhone Ultra Fold represents a significant evolution in Apple’s product lineup. By combining innovative hardware, such as the liquid metal hinge and creaseless display, with tailored software enhancements, the device is poised to redefine what users can expect from a smartphone. While the foldable market is still in its early stages, Apple’s entry signals a new era of mobile technology, setting the stage for future advancements in the industry. As the September launch approaches, anticipation continues to build for what could be one of the most new additions to Apple’s iconic iPhone lineup.

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Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



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